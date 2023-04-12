Katrina Kaif's mother, Suzanne Turquotte has 'edited' her viral Instagram post and cleared the air that it was not hinted at Neetu Kapoor. For starters, Kat's mom's Insta message on treating people with equal respect took internet by storm wherein many felt that she was hitting back at Neetu Kapoor after she shared a cryptic post about marriage. Now, Suzanne has broken her silence and penned, "it is in no way aimed at anyone." Did Katrina Kaif's Mom Suzanne Turquotte Take a Dig at Neetu Kapoor for Her 'Just Because He Dated You' Viral Post?

Katrina Kaif Mother Adds New Caption to Her Viral Post:

Neetu Kapoor's Cryptic Post:

