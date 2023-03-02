Nayika Devi actress Khushi Shah and her husband Umesh Sharm have been blessed with a son! They shared a picture from the hospital of Khushi holding her newborn baby. During her pregnancy Khushi shared many photos of her baby bump. Nayika Devi Teaser: Khushi Shah, Chunky Panday’s Gujarati Film Is a Period Drama About Resilience and Pride.

View Khushi and Umesh's Bay Boy Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khushi Shah #nayikadevi (@khushishah)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)