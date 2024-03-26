It has been over a decade since the release of Hrithik Roshan's superhero film Krish 3, fans have been eagerly digging through the web for any hint or update about their beloved Indian superhero flick. Amidst that, recent updates from the film have emerged online. According to a report by Mid-day, director Rakesh Roshan is now finally gearing up to kickstart the project with Hrithik Roshan soon. The report read, "The project is currently in development. Hrithik has scheduled brainstorming sessions throughout the summer. Both Rakesh and he wants to deliver a story that will exceed expectations." The source also added that after the concept is finalised, the film will commence shooting in 2025. Hrithik Roshan Lauds Ananya Panday’s Performance in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Tells Actress ‘You Are a Star’.

Krrish 4 To Go on Floors in 2025

