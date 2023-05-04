Fans of Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi have been eagerly waiting to see him portray the role of former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in an upcoming biopic. The actor earlier took to his social media handle to give his fans updates. Now, the Pankaj Tripathi is back with another exciting news about his film, announcing that the shooting for the film will soon commence. The video includes BTS visuals in monochrome from the film's reading sessions and costume trials. The biopic is set to release in December 2023. Main Atal Hoon: Pankaj Tripathi’s Look as Former Indian PM From Atal Bihari Vajpayee Biopic Out!.

Check Out The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pankaj Tripathi (@pankajtripathi)

