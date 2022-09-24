At the TUDUM India Event 2022, Netflix revealed the first song from their upcoming Bollywood black comedy, Monica O My Darling. A fun track that looks like an ode to the cabaret songs of '80s and '90s and is picturised on Huma Qureshi and Rajkummar Rao. Monica, O My Darling Teaser Out! Film Starring Feature Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte and Huma Qureshi on Netflix Looks Exciting (Watch Video).

Watch the song below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)