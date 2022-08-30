Netflix has an array of series coming up and they promise to be visual entertainers. Now, Netflix has released a promo of its upcoming presentation, Monica, O My Darling which will feature Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte and Huma Qureshi in titular roles. The channel shared a small teaser of the film on its YouTube channel and it sure looks exciting! Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga First Look Out! Netflix India Shares BTS Glimpses of Yami Gautam, Sunny Kaushal's Upcoming Film (Watch Video).

Take a look:

