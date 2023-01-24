Pathaan is the spy action thriller film written and directed by Siddharth Anand. During Ask SRK session on Twitter, one of the users asked him to say something about the film’s director. Shah Rukh Khan replied saying, “Sid is really a fun director to work with. Also very caring and loves his actors. Also cracks some very sweet jokes!!!” Pathaan Star Shah Rukh Khan Responds to Ajay Devgn’s Views on the Spy Thriller’s Advance Booking, Says ‘Ajay Has Been a Pillar of Support’.

Shah Rukh Khan About Siddharth Anand

Sid is really a fun director to work with. Also very caring and loves his actors. Also cracks some very sweet jokes!!! https://t.co/fxfgQtUslM — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 24, 2023

