Pathaan fetched Rs 150 crore from its satellite and digital rights sale and earned Rs 30 crore from music rights and subsidies. Shah Rukh Khan had a deal of 60 per cent profit sharing as his remuneration for the movie even though he never charged anything for the film. And that is how SRK took home 200 crore as his share since the film was made on a budget of Rs 270 crore and the makers earned a total profit of Rs 333 crore. Pathaan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan's Spy Thriller Collects Rs 540.98 Crore In India!

View Pathaan and SRK Update:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bombay Times (@bombaytimes)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)