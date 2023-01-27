Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's film Pathaan is a winner at box office, as it has surpassed Rs 100 crore mark in a single day itself. Right from action sequences to songs, fans are loving every bit of the spy thriller. Now, a new video of a German woman dancing to "Jhoome Jo Pathaan" track inside a theatre has taken the internet by storm. In the clip, the fan flaunts her moves on the hit number in front of the audience. Have a look. Pathaan: Disabled Shah Rukh Khan Fan Takes Friend's Help to Reach Theatre, Travels From Bihar to Bengal to Watch the Film; Video Goes Viral.

Watch German Girl Dancing to "Jhoome Jo Pathaan":

