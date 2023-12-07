The impact of the pandemic was so profound that four years felt like just yesterday. Among a wave of memorable films like Hrithik Roshan’s War and others, Kartik Aaryan's Pati Patni Aur Woh emerged as a standout, winning hearts from the moment of its release. Recently celebrating its 4th anniversary, Kartik joyously danced to the film's hit track ''Dheeme Dheeme.'' Treating fans to a vibrant Instagram video, Kartik, dressed in a black hoodie and track pants, showcased his brilliant dance moves to the upbeat tune. He was joined by four dancers in sparkling green blazers, white shirts, sleek black trousers, and stylish black bow ties. Pati Patni Aur Woh Trailer: Kartik Aaryan Is Not an Ideal ‘Pati’ as He Juggles between ‘Patni’ Bhumi Pednekar and ‘Woh’ Ananya Panday (Watch Trailer).

Kartik Aaryan Shares Dance Video To Celebrate 4 Years Of Pati Patni Aur Woh:

