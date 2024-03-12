Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace in December 2018. Several pictures of the couple from their pre-wedding festivities have surfaced online. The photos are all about love and happiness. While Priyanka looked pretty in a blue and white printed suit, Nick kept it stylish in a pink and golden kurta paired with white pyjamas. The couple can't take their eyes off each other in the romantic photos from their pre-wedding festivities. In one of the pics, Nick can be seen playing a dhol. Priyanka Chopra Offers Sneak Peek Into Her Valentine’s Day Celebration With Nick Jonas and Malti Marie (View Pics).

Inside Pics From Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' Pre-Wedding Festivities:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patty Cardona (@jerryxmimi)

