The Jonas Brothers rocked their first-ever concert in India, setting the stage on fire in Mumbai on January 27. Fans had a blast, especially gushing over their favourite 'jiju' Nick Jonas, as the group performed last night in Mumbai. Several videos are going viral on the internet, showing fans going gaga over Nick Jonas and cheering him all throughout the concert. Recently, Priyanka Chopra reacted to the same and shared her thoughts. Priyanka took to her Instagram stories and shared a video from Nick Jonas' concert. Reacting to the dedicated crowd cheering for her husband, proud wifey, PC wrote, "My heart Thank you Mumbai". 'Jiju' Nick Jonas Gets Warm Welcome for His Maiden Performance at Lollapalooza India (Watch Video).

Take a Look at PC Reacting to the Video:

Priyanka Chopra on her Instagram stories (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)