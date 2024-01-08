Randeep Hooda proudly revealed his invitation to the Ayodhya consecration ceremony set to take place on January 22. The event is expected to host a distinguished gathering, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi among the notable guests. Hooda's inclusion in the prestigious guest list marks a meaningful moment in Ayodhya's history, bringing anticipation to the forefront as the city prepares for the celebrations surrounding the inauguration of the Ram Mandir. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Receive Invitation for Ayodhya’s Shri Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony, Pose With Card and Bouquet (View Pics).

See Randeep Hooda's Instagram Post Here:

Randeep Hooda (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)