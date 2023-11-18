Ranbir Kapoor, who will be next seen in Animal, is leaving no stone unturned to promote his next. Recently, RK and Rashmika Mandanna had graced Unstoppable With NBK show, and going by a leaked clip from the sets online, seems like the Animal cast had a blast. In the viral clip, Ranbir could be seen mouthing popular dialogue of NBK and saying, “flute jinka mundu voodhu, simham mundu kaadhu”. This act by Ranbir got him the loudest cheer on the sets. Check it out. Animal Song ‘Arjan Vailly’ Out: Makers of Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna-Starrer Unveil Full Track Ahead of Film’s Release (Watch Video).

Watch Ranbir Kapoor's Viral Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor (@ranbirkapooronline)

