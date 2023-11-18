Makers of Animal have treated fans to a series of soul-stirring songs, including Papa Meri Jaan, Hua Main, and Satranga. Adding to the musical excitement, a new audio track titled Arjan Vailly was dropped on November 18. The beats of the song steal the spotlight, showcasing the collaborative efforts of artists Manan Bhardwaj and Bhupinder Babbal, with production credits to Manan Bhardwaj. Fans are buzzing with excitement over this latest addition to the film's musical repertoire. Check the lyrical video below! Animal Song ‘Hua Main’: Ranbir Kapoor Passionately Kisses Rashmika Mandanna in This Soulful Melody From Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Film (Watch Video).

Animal Song Arjan Vailly

