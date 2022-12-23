Randeep Hooda portrayed the role of the French serial killer Charles Shobhraj in the movie Main Aur Charles. Now, a leading newspaper, while reporting a news on the release of Charles Shobhraj, used the picture of Randeep Hooda’s character from the movie. Randeep took to social media to share about the same calling it a backhanded compliment. From Netflix’s The Serpent to Randeep Hooda’s Main Aur Charles, Films and Series Made on the French Serial Killer Charles Sobhraj.

Take A Look:

Is that a back handed compliment @timesofindia or did you genuinely get confused between the "real" and “reel” Charles Sobhraj ? 🤔😜 pic.twitter.com/5Fa1DwMjra — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) December 23, 2022

