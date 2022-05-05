Ranveer Singh will be seen promoting his upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar on Dance Deewane Juniors' latest season on Colors TV. Now, a video of the actor from the sets has gone viral online that sees the enthu-cutlet dancing with Nora Fatehi on the latter's popular song "Garmi". RS also does the signature hookstep with Nora and it's hot. Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Ranveer Singh Opens Up About Similarities Between His Reel and Real Character Ahead of His Film’s Release.

Ranveer Singh, Nora Fatehi Dance Together:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Hungama🎥 (@realbollywoodhungama)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)