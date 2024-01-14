Riteish Deshmukh has quashed rumours surrounding his alleged hosting of a survival reality show, emphatically setting the record straight. Notably, the show has been linked to other actors including Randeep Hooda, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Ranjeet Bedi, Vindu Dara Singh, and Varsha Usgaonkar, creating a buzz within the industry. Deshmukh's clarification comes amidst heightened speculation, providing clarity on his involvement. Raid 2: Riteish Deshmukh Joins Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor as Negative Lead in Rajkumar Gupta's Movie!

See Latest News About Riteish Deshmukh Here:

Fraud Alert🚨 - I have nothing to do with this show !! https://t.co/S6Trfovf56 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) January 14, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)