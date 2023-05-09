Last night (May 8), lovebirds Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were spotted arriving in different cars at Karan Johar's residence for a party. However, even after coming to the bash separately, they both twinned in black for the gala. Having said that, the two have always remained tight-lipped about their dating rumours. Amid Dating Rumours, New Pics of Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday From an Award Ceremony Surface Online.

Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur For KJo's Bash:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)