‘Safe and Unharmed’! Jacqueline Fernandez REACTS to Fire Accident at Her 17-Storey Building in Mumbai, Thanks Fans for Love and Concern

Jacqueline Fernandez thanked her fans for their concern after a fire inside her Bandra building. She assured everyone's safety and expressed gratitude for the swift rescue operations.

Socially Team Latestly| Mar 07, 2024 08:33 PM IST

Following a fire at her Bandra high-rise, Jacqueline Fernandez expressed gratitude for the concern. Confirming safety, she thanked well-wishers via Instagram. Not present during the incident, she assured all residents were evacuated safely. Currently in Colombo for the Legends Cricket Trophy, she appreciated swift rescue operations. Grateful for support, Jacqueline acknowledged it as her strength. Jacqueline Fernandez’s 17-Storey Building in Mumbai Catches Fire, No Injuries Reported (Watch Video).

Socially Team Latestly| Mar 07, 2024 08:33 PM IST

Following a fire at her Bandra high-rise, Jacqueline Fernandez expressed gratitude for the concern. Confirming safety, she thanked well-wishers via Instagram. Not present during the incident, she assured all residents were evacuated safely. Currently in Colombo for the Legends Cricket Trophy, she appreciated swift rescue operations. Grateful for support, Jacqueline acknowledged it as her strength. Jacqueline Fernandez’s 17-Storey Building in Mumbai Catches Fire, No Injuries Reported (Watch Video).

Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram Story

 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Jacqueline Fernandez Jacqueline Fernandez Bandra Home Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram Story Jacqueline Fernandez News
You might also like
Welcome Clocks 16 Years! Sanjay Dutt Expresses Excitement on Joining the Sets of Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle (Watch Video)
Bollywood

Welcome Clocks 16 Years! Sanjay Dutt Expresses Excitement on Joining the Sets of Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle (Watch Video)
Welcome Clocks 16 Years! Sanjay Dutt Expresses Excitement on Joining the Sets of Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle (Watch Video)
Bollywood

Welcome Clocks 16 Years! Sanjay Dutt Expresses Excitement on Joining the Sets of Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle (Watch Video)
Fateh: Sonu Sood Shares BTS Glimpses With Jacqueline Fernandez From the Sets As the Duo Wraps Up Film’s Shoot; Actor Says, ‘It’s Going To Be Your Best One’ (See Pic)
Bollywood

Fateh: Sonu Sood Shares BTS Glimpses With Jacqueline Fernandez From the Sets As the Duo Wraps Up Film’s Shoot; Actor Says, ‘It’s Going To Be Your Best One’ (See Pic)
Jacqueline Fernandez Raises Hotness Quotient in White Shirt and Black Mini Skirt in Latest Photoshoot (See Pics)
Fashion

Jacqueline Fernandez Raises Hotness Quotient in White Shirt and Black Mini Skirt in Latest Photoshoot (See Pics)
Jacqueline Fernandez Shares Pics From Her Visit to Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand!
Bollywood

Jacqueline Fernandez Shares Pics From Her Visit to Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand!
Google Trends Google Trends
Cricket
200K+ searches
Mahashivratri 2024
100K+ searches
Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig
100K+ searches
Vivo V30
100K+ searches
Central Coast Mariners vs Odisha
50K+ searches
Today's Trends