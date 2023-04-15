Salman Khan has had a transformation over the past month or so since the actor has been hitting the gym. In his new photo that he tweeted he was seen posing near the equipment with his t shirt soaked in sweat, clearly highlighting his 6 pack abs. Salman Khan Shows Off His Toned Legs in Latest Pics on Insta As He Sweats It Out in Gym!

View Salman's Gym Photo:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)