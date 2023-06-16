Salman Khan took to Twitter to announce the OTT release of his recent film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie will release on Zee5 on June 23, 2023. Meanwhile, Twitter users have taken to the platform to mock the upcoming OTT release as the teaser for the Zee5 release boldly claims that the film is set to be "This Year's Blockbuster." However, social media users wasted no time in expressing their skepticism and amusement, turning the situation into a meme fest. According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan was this years blockbuster followed by Adah Sharma's The Kerala Story and Ranbir Kapoor and Sharddha Kapoor's Tu Jhooti Main Makkar. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Movie Review: Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde’s Action-Entertainer Impresses at Being an Utter Slog-Fest! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Years biggest blockbuster 😒......mtlb bhai abhi bhi nhi sudhree😑😑 — Neeraj Verma (@neerajxverma) June 16, 2023

Bhoijaan yeh blockbuster kab huyi😭 pic.twitter.com/gNP9T2LH6g — Avika's Day Coming 🤎 (@Khwabfaroshiiii) June 16, 2023

महाबकवास मूवी — Neetu Kumar (@neetukumar02) June 16, 2023

Flop movie 🤭 — Nadeem Ram Ali 🇮🇳 (@NadeemRamAli) June 16, 2023

#SalmanKhan Bhai main apka fan hun lekin aap dil se bolo ye biggest blockbuster tha — Sharique Mr (@ShariqueMr1) June 16, 2023

It was such a disappointing film and the worst music ever, only Billi and Tere Bina were okay. Otherwise, it's a total fail and an unlikeable movie. @BeingSalmanKhan why don't you play age appropriate roles centred around you there are good stories that can be written for a 58 YO — 🇨🇦🇮🇳Abdul Rahman Ansari अब्दुल रहमान🇮🇳🇨🇦 (@ara78655) June 16, 2023

Yeh blockbuster kab hui 😭 — Rahmat | Fan AC (@rahmat8595) June 16, 2023