Sam Bahadur is one of the most-anticipated films of this year starring Vicky Kaushal as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The biographical war drama is directed by ace filmmaker Meghna Gulzar. The makers have shared the lead actor’s look from the film and confirmed that the trailer of Sam Bahadur will be out tomorrow, which is November 7. While sharing this update, the makers stated that ‘This story is about the man who dedicated his life to the Indian Army, to the nation.” The film produced by RSVP Movies is set to arrive in theatres on December 1. Sam Bahadur Teaser: Vicky Kaushal Captures Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's Essence in Meghna Gulzar's Biopic (Watch Video).

Sam Bahadur Trailer Update

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

