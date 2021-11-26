John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar’s actioner Satyameva Jayate 2, which was released on November 25 made an average start on Day 1. The flick collected Rs 3.60 crore on the first day. The low collection showed a very disappointing start for the movie. The movie needs to grow and hope so it will work good on the weekend and the upcoming weeks. Satyameva Jayate 2 revolves around the fight against injustice and misuse of power. From police, politicians to industrialists and a common man, the movie discloses dishonesty in all fields.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

#SatyamevaJayate2 registers low numbers on Day 1… Multiplexes weak… Single screens of mass circuits better, but not enough to compensate… Going forward, will need to grow on Day 2, since it faces another mass-centric film [#Antim]… Thu ₹ 3.60 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/2Yj8SsFJJ7 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 26, 2021

