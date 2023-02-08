The makers of Selfiee are all set to drop the next vibrant track from the film. The song titled “Kudiyee Ni Teri” from Akshay Kumar-starrer, with Mrunal Thakur's cameo in this number, is all set to be released tomorrow at 12.30pm. Akshay shared his look cool from the upcoming track and mentioned in the caption, “An iconic vibe awaits you.” Selfiee Song Kudiyee Ni Teri: Akshay Kumar and Mrunal Thakur Serve Glam Vibes In This Groovy Track (Watch Teaser Video).

Selfiee Song Kudiyee Ni Teri

Save your energy⚡An iconic vibe awaits you. #KudiyeeNiTeri full song out tomorrow at 12.30 pm!#Selfiee in cinemas, on 24th Feb. pic.twitter.com/gBB9StZj4d — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 8, 2023

