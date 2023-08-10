Shah Rukh Khan is holding an #AskSRK session on Twitter and a fan really wanted his fave to reply to him. In his post, the fan wrote "sir atleast gaali hee dedo but reply dedo". To that SRK responded with a non gaali Jackie Shroff taught him, "Teri baat ka baida maroon". Fan Asks Shah Rukh Khan if He Went ‘Lattu’ Over Jawan Co-Star Nayanthara, SRK Makes the Big Reveal During #AskSRK Session.

View SRK's Response Here:

Teri baat ka baida maroon….ha ha. ( learnt this lovely non gaali from one and only Jackie Shroff!!) happy? #Jawan https://t.co/CcAjPljKYv — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)