Legendary filmmaker Shyam Benegal passed away on December 23 at the age of 90. He had been battling a chronic kidney condition and was receiving treatment at Wockhardt Hospital in Mumbai. Just days before his passing, Benegal had celebrated his 90th birthday on December 14 surrounded by friends and family. The news of his death sent shockwaves through the film industry, with many Bollywood stars and politicians expressing their condolences and paying tribute to Benegal's remarkable legacy. Shyam Benegal, Veteran Filmmaker and Screenwriter, Dies at 90.

Shekhar Kapoor's Post

He created ‘the new wave’ cinema. #shyambenegal will always be remembered as the man that changed the direction of Indian Cinema with films like Ankur, Manthan and countless others. He created stars out great actors like Shabama Azmi and Smita Patil. Farewell my friend and guide pic.twitter.com/5r3rkX48Vx — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) December 23, 2024

Naveen Patnaik's Post

Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of legendary filmmaker #ShyamBenegal. He was a doyen of Indian cinema and his departure is a great loss to the film industry. His socially relevant portrayals were ahead of his time and his towering presence behind the camera will… — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) December 23, 2024

Shashi Tharoor's Post

Mourning the passing of #ShyamBenegal, a giant of India’s New Wave cinema who leaves a considerable body of cinematic accomplishment behind. My sisters and i knew him since our childhood, when he was an advertising professional who photographed them as the first “Amul Babies”.… pic.twitter.com/oKw8iIpJee — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 23, 2024

Prosenjit Chatterjee's Post

Farewell to the legendary #ShyamBenegal, the master storyteller who redefined Indian cinema with his realism and depth. His films will continue to inspire generations. Rest in peace maestro. — Prosenjit Chatterjee (@prosenjitbumba) December 23, 2024

Mamata Banerjee's Post

Saddened by the demise of our iconic filmmaker Shyam Benegal. A pillar of Indian parallel cinema, he was loved and admired by all connoisseurs. My condolences to his family, friends and followers. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 23, 2024

Manoj Bajpayee's Post

A heartbreaking loss for Indian cinema. Shyam Benegal wasn’t just a legend, he was a visionary who redefined storytelling and inspired generations. Working with him in Zubeidaa was a transformative experience for me, exposing me to his unique style of storytelling & nuanced… pic.twitter.com/EH0eosqkAR — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) December 23, 2024

Kajol's Post

Deeply saddened by the loss of the legendary Shyam Benegal. His contributions to Indian cinema are immeasurable and his legacy will live on through his incredible body of work.🙏 pic.twitter.com/x6ZuT6lqoM — Kajol (@itsKajolD) December 23, 2024

