The mortal remains of Shyam Benegal, the legendary filmmaker and pioneer of Indian parallel cinema, were moved to the Shivaji Park Electric Crematorium in Mumbai on December 24. Benegal, who passed away at the age of 90 due to age-related ailments and kidney issues on December 23, was renowned for his remarkable contributions to Indian cinema. The funeral was scheduled to take place at 2 PM in Dadar, where family, friends, and colleagues gather to pay their final respects. Shyam Benegal, Veteran Filmmaker and Screenwriter, Dies at 90.

Shyam Benegal’s Last Rites: Iconic Filmmaker Moved to Shivaji Park Crematorium in Mumbai

#WATCH | Mortal remains of veteran film-maker Shyam Benegal being moved to the crematorium, in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/R3x1YUm42h — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2024

