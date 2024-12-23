Veteran Indian filmmaker Shyam Benegal passed away at the age of 90 on December 23. He suffered from a chronic kidney-related disease. Known for his remarkable contributions to Indian cinema, Benegal had been unwell for several days before his demise. According to reports, Benegal took his last breath at 6:30 pm in a Mumbai hospital. The filmmaker, known for his legendary films like Ankur, Nishant, Manthan, Bhumika, Junoon, and Mandi, celebrated his 90th birthday on December 14. Cannes 2024: Shyam Benegal’s Classic Film Manthan, Based on Pioneering Milk Cooperative Movement, to Be Showcased at the 77th Edition of Film Festival.

Shyam Benegal No More

Director and screenwriter #ShyamBenegal passes away at 90. He breathed his last at 6.30 pm at Wockhardt Hospital, Mumbai. The timing of his last rites will be declared later. We extend our sincere condolences to friends, family and fans.#RIPShyamBenegal #News pic.twitter.com/T9Jm4LsUUg — Filmfare (@filmfare) December 23, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)