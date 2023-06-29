Actor Sidharth Malhotra was seen supporting his ladylove, Kiara Advani, as he was papped last night attending the special screening of SatyaPrem Ki Katha. Having said that, one video in particular from the film's premiere is going viral online which sees Sid protecting Kiara from heavy Mumbai rains while leaving the theatre. The said clip is being loved by fans where they are in awe of the real life Bollywood couple. SatyaPrem Ki Katha Review: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's Love Story Impresses Netizens!

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani at SatyaPrem Ki Katha Screening:

