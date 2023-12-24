Ajay Devgn has reportedly been injured on the sets of Singham Again, according to reports. The actor is presently filming the movie in Mumbai alongside director Rohit Shetty. The team was shooting a high-action scene for the film last week when the fight sequence went awry, resulting in Ajay sustaining an injury. A doctor was promptly summoned, and Ajay took a break before returning to complete the shoot. Singham Again: Ajay Devgn Roars in New Poster of His Rohit Shetty Cop Film; Ranveer Singh Calls Him 'Zakhmi Sher'! (View Pic).

Ajay Devgn's Eye Injured During Film Shoot:

