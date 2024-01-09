Sonam Kapoor showers compliments on her husband, Anand Ahuja, sharing their recent pictures on Instagram. The couple appears in a romantic pose, almost sharing a kiss, and another snap captures Sonam resting on Anand's shoulder. The series continues with affectionate moments in various poses. Sonam looks stunning in an elegant saree with a full-sleeved blouse, while Anand opts for a dapper brown formal attire. Expressing her admiration, Sonam captions the photos with, "The most dapper date... I married a perfect gentleman." Sonam Kapoor Shares Unseen Pics With David Beckham From the Party Hosted at Her Mumbai Home, Writes ‘Hope You Loved India’.

Check Sonam Kapoor's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam A Kapoor (@sonamkapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)