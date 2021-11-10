Rohit Shetty directorial, Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar, and Katrina Kaif in the lead role is doing great at the ticket window. As the cop drama has surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. In five days of its theatrical release, the Diwali flick has managed to mint Rs 102.81 crore. Also to note, this is the very first Bollywood movie post lockdown that has attracted such a huge number. Congrats to the team!

Sooryavanshi Crosses Rs 100 Crore:

#Sooryavanshi is 💯 NOT OUT… Continues to attract substantial footfalls even on weekdays, especially in #Maharashtra and #Gujarat… Eyes ₹ 120 cr [+/-] total in *Week 1*… Fri 26.29 cr, Sat 23.85 cr, Sun 26.94 cr, Mon 14.51 cr, Tue 11.22 cr. Total: ₹ 102.81 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/QtAjvENLLp — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 10, 2021

