Vicky Kaushal, following Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt, has now shared his thoughts on Vidhu Vinod Chopra's film 12th Fail, featuring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr. The Sam Bahadur actor expressed his admiration on Instagram, calling it the best film, performance, and story of the year. Kaushal was left speechless and emotionally moved by the cinematic triumph. He praised Vidhu Vinod Chopra, tipping his hat off to him, and lauded Vikrant Massey's inspiring performance, expressing a desire to meet him soon and give him a hug. Vicky Kaushal Sets the Internet On Fire by Grooving to Punjabi Track ‘Softly’ (View Pics).

