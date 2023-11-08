Like every year, film producer Ramesh Taurani threw a Diwali celebration on November 7. Numerous celebs, including Varun Dhawan, Govinda, Salman Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Vidya Balan, Govinda, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Sidharth Malhotra, attended. At Taurani's Diwali celebration, Katrina Kaif also made an amazing presence. She completed her look with a minimal amount of jewellery and donned a brown lehenga from Sabyasachi. Now that Subhash Ghai, who was also present at the Diwali celebration, has posted a picture of himself and Katrina together, he calls her 'Our Beautiful Heroine' and compliments her on her glow and attractiveness. "Tu muskra jaha bhi hain," he wrote. "You muskraa." Vicky Kaushal is being praised by the director for his forthcoming flick Sam Bahadur. Sam Bahadur: Sanya Malhotra Expresses Pride and Gratitude for 'Opportunity To Play Silloo Manekshaw', at Trailer Launch With Indian Army Chief Manoj Pande (View Pics)

Check Subhash Ghai's Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SG (@subhashghai1)

