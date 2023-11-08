In her heartfelt caption, Sanya Malhotra expresses her deep sense of honor and pride in being a part of the upcoming film Sam Bahadur. She shares her gratitude for portraying Silloo Manekshaw and meeting Maya Manekshaw ji, clearly cherishing this unique opportunity. Sanya also acknowledges the immense talent of her co-actors, Vicky Kaushal and Fatima Sana Shaikh, finding them truly inspiring. The trailer's grand unveiling at the Manekshaw Centre in Delhi, in the presence of Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande and esteemed officers, adds to the significance of this cinematic venture. Sam Bahadur Trailer: Vicky Kaushal–Meghna Gulzar’s Film Gives Glimpse Into the Life of ‘No-Nonsense Army Commander’ Sam Manekshaw.