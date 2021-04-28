Suniel Shetty has joined hands with KVN Foundation to make available free oxygen concentrators. He tweeted about it today and appealed to everyone to DM him for any help. He also requested everyone to amplify this initiative so that more and more people can be helped as COVID-19 ravages India.

We are going through some testing times, but a ray of hope in this is the way our people have joined hands to help each other. I am grateful to be a part of this initiative along with @FeedMyCity1, an initiative of #KVNFoundation, to provide free oxygen concentrators. pic.twitter.com/uhOrvn6tZA — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) April 28, 2021

This is an appeal to all my friends and fans. DM me if you need help, if you know someone who needs help, or if you want to contribute and be a part of this mission. Please amplify this as much as you can and help us help them. Currently operating in #Mumbai & #Bangalore — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) April 28, 2021

