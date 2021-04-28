Suniel Shetty has joined hands with KVN Foundation to make available free oxygen concentrators. He tweeted about it today and appealed to everyone to DM him for any help. He also requested everyone to amplify this initiative so that more and more people can be helped as COVID-19 ravages India.

Check out Suniel Shetty's post here...

Help him to help others

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)