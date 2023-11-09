The highly-anticipated trailer for Zoya Akhtar's Netflix film The Archies is out and it looks wow. Featuring young starcast namely Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor among others, fans have given a thumbs up to the movie's first glimpse. From a peek inside life at Riverdale to the love story, The Archies trailer based on beloved Archie Comics is hit among netizens. Have a look at the reactions below. Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Mannara Chopra Makes Fun of Isha Malviya's Boyfriend Samarth Jurel, Calls Him 'Bandar' (Watch Video).

'Joyful' 

'Refreshing'

'On-Point'

'Excited'

Watch The Archies Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)