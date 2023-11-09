The highly-anticipated trailer for Zoya Akhtar's Netflix film The Archies is out and it looks wow. Featuring young starcast namely Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor among others, fans have given a thumbs up to the movie's first glimpse. From a peek inside life at Riverdale to the love story, The Archies trailer based on beloved Archie Comics is hit among netizens. Have a look at the reactions below. Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Mannara Chopra Makes Fun of Isha Malviya's Boyfriend Samarth Jurel, Calls Him 'Bandar' (Watch Video).

'Joyful'

#TheArchies Trailer is a fun & jest trailer, filled with joyful star cast & good storyline. Wishing All The Best to entire cast and crew of Archies ♥️#TheArchiesOnNetflix releases on 7th December! pic.twitter.com/IBx1zY70Y5 — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) November 9, 2023

'Refreshing'

Just saw #TheArchies trailer and this looks so refreshing and Full of nostalgia ! Those who have read this comic would connect more to it . Really looking forward to seeing #SuhanaKhan and #AgastyaNanda in this beautiful film directed by #ZoyaAkhtar 👌 pic.twitter.com/ESBOtilXnD — CineHub (@Its_CineHub) November 9, 2023

'On-Point'

'Excited'

Just watched #TheArchies trailer!!!!! This was one of the film I was really excited for this year and the trailer was worth the wait. — 🇵🇸 (@farah_nawar9) November 9, 2023

Watch The Archies Trailer:

