Avneet Kaur, the talented actress, sought divine blessings at the renowned Siddhi Vinayak Temple in Mumbai as she embarks on her journey in the film industry with her debut movie, Tiku Weds Sheru. The young starlet was seen offering prayers and seeking the blessings of Lord Ganesha for success and prosperity in her new endeavor. Avneet looked radiant as she donned a blue anarkali suit. The film features Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in lead roles, the movie is backed by Kangana Ranaut's production house. Tiku Weds Sheru is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video. Tiku Weds Sheru Movie Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur’s Queasy Chemistry Is Least of This Middling Romcom’s Problems (LatestLY Exclusive).