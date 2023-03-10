Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has collected a total of Rs 26.07 crore on Day 2. It's expected to pick up as Saturday and Sunday give it a good chance for a boost at the box office. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Hrithik Roshan Heaps Praises on Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Chemistry in the Film, Says ‘So Difficult To Get This Genre’!

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office for Day 2

#TuJhoothiMainMakkaar maintains the grip on Day 2… A 34.27% decline on a working day - after a holiday - was inevitable… Biz should start moving from Fri [evening] onwards, with Sat-Sun giving that extra boost… Wed 15.73 cr, Thu 10.34 cr. Total: ₹ 26.07 cr. #India biz. #TJMM pic.twitter.com/bqHF3NnDms — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)