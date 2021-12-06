Vicky Kaushal. Katrina Kaif's wedding is the talk of the town and the couple is all set to tie the knot to each other at Jaipur as per reports. Now, groom-to-be Vicky Kaushal was seen smiling and waved his hands at the Paparazzi photographers.

Vicky Kaushal Spotted Outside Mumbai Airport

Vicky Kaushal Spotted Outside Mumbai Airport (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Vicky Kaushal Flaunts His Big Smile at Airport

Vicky Kaushal Flaunts His Big Smile at Airport (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Vicky Kaushal Outside Mumbai Airport

Vicky Kaushal Outside Mumbai Airport (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)