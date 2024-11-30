At the GQ Men of the Year 2024 event, Vicky Kaushal not only revealed his love for aloo paratha but also shared a sweet confession about his wife, Katrina Kaif, admitting that she has developed a fondness for the dish as well. On the other hand, he confessed that he’s the one who’s fallen for pancakes. The Bollywood heartthrob also humourously shared that achieving his stylish look requires an ‘army’ of people, highlighting the teamwork behind his suave appearance. He even showed the hook step of “Tauba Tauba”. Kaushal’s candid and charming confessions won over fans and added a personal touch to his red carpet appearance. Vicky Kaushal Makes His First Ever 'Roti' For The Indian Army and He Is Beyond Thrilled! (View Pics and Video).

Vicky Kaushal at GQ Men of the Year 2024 Event

