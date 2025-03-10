A behind-the-scenes video of Vicky Kaushal from Chhaava filming a scene using a mechanical horse has gone viral on social media. The clip has reminded many fans of an old BTS video of Kangana Ranaut from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, where she was also seen riding a mechanical horse for a battle sequence. Back then, Kangana was trolled for it, and now some users are criticising Vicky for the same. However, a few have defended the technique, pointing out that such methods are commonly used in filmmaking for close-up shots and production requirements. Check out the posts below: ‘Chhaava’ Box Office Collection: Vicky Kaushal’s Historical Saga Continues To Shine, Earns INR 524.83 Crore in India.

Kangana Ranaut’s BTS Video From ‘Manikarnika’

Vicky Kaushal’s BTS Video From ‘Chhaava’

To everyone under my tweet assuming I am trolling Chaava...no, I'm not. My point is simple....this is how close up shots are filmed worldwide whether in Gladiator, Napoleon or Game of Thrones. But of course the movie mafia did everything possible to sabotage Manikarnika & trolled… — Rahul Chauhan (@RahulCh9290) March 9, 2025

About the Kangana Ranaut Trolling Incident

Agree 💯. Why people targeted Kangana mostly because of her continuously faltu ke drama, and big big saying about her shooting and everything. She is a good actress, but whatever she says mostly about others marking people troll back her — Moumita 🇮🇳 (@moumi_says) March 9, 2025

The Explanation Behind Technicalities

Brother it's not like that Vicky has done horse training but the shot you're showing is a close-up shot which means it's meant to capture the hero's expression so they use a mechanical horse because a real horse can't walk in a straight manner and will have unwanted activities pic.twitter.com/ZqG4xE5ttW — SAM OBEROI (SRK FAN) (@RatherBurhan10) March 9, 2025

What Fans Think

Vicky Kaushal isn’t going around claiming to be the real-life Sambhaji Maharaj. Kangana behaves as if she was Rani Laxmi Bai in real life, which is just silly. Despite Chhaava’s success, Vicky stays humble, whereas Kangana continues to gloat over Manikarnika despite its failure. — Neil Makhijani (@neilmakhijani) March 10, 2025

