A behind-the-scenes video of Vicky Kaushal from Chhaava filming a scene using a mechanical horse has gone viral on social media. The clip has reminded many fans of an old BTS video of Kangana Ranaut from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, where she was also seen riding a mechanical horse for a battle sequence. Back then, Kangana was trolled for it, and now some users are criticising Vicky for the same. However, a few have defended the technique, pointing out that such methods are commonly used in filmmaking for close-up shots and production requirements. Check out the posts below: ‘Chhaava’ Box Office Collection: Vicky Kaushal’s Historical Saga Continues To Shine, Earns INR 524.83 Crore in India.

Kangana Ranaut’s BTS Video From ‘Manikarnika’

Vicky Kaushal’s BTS Video From ‘Chhaava’

About the Kangana Ranaut Trolling Incident

The Explanation Behind Technicalities

What Fans Think

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)