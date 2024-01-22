The grand occasion of the Pran Prathistha ceremony has almost started in Ayodhya. Many A-listers from all walks of life have participated in this historic event in Ayodhya. Actor Vivek Oberoi was seen departing Mumbai on January 21 for his very first visit to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Vivek Oberoi has now arrived at Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple in Ayodhya to attend the Pranpratishtha ceremony. The Indian Police Force actor has taken to his Instagram stories to share inside visuals from the mega event taking place. The actor can be seen saying, "First time in Ram Mandir" in the video shared. Vivek Oberoi and Madhur Bhandarkar Are Impressed with the Preparations in Ayodhya Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha Ceremony.

Check Out Vivek Oberoi’s Instagram Story Here:

Vivek Oberoi on his Instagram stories (Photo Credits: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)