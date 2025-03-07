Legendary actress Vyjayanthimala has become the latest victim of an online death hoax. After reports of her passing went viral online, her son Suchindra Bali quickly reacted with an official statement putting an end to the speculations. He requested fans to cross check things before sharing it online. Suchindra Bali took to his WhatsApp status on Friday (March 7), and issued a statement and wrote, "Dr Vyjayanthimala Bali is in good health and any news that says otherwise is false. Before sharing, please validate the news source". This is not the first time that Sangam actress has fallen victim to such rumours. However, her family makes sure to quickly dismiss them. ‘I Am Alive’: Shreyas Talpade Reacts to Death Rumours, Urges Trolls To Stop Joking and Be Sensitive.

Vyjayanthimala’s Son Suchindra Bali Refutes Actress’ Death Rumours

Suchindra Bali's WhatsApp Status

