Brett James, Grammy-winning singer and songwriter and member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, reportedly died in a plane crash in North Carolina on Thursday (September 18). He was 57 at the time of his passing. According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) via WZTV Nashville, James was among three individuals on board a Cirrus SR22T that went down near Franklin on Thursday afternoon. The aircraft was registered under the singer's name. The Macon County Sheriff's Office confirmed the accident occurred next to the elementary school but emphasised that no students or staff were harmed. Assamese Singer Zubeen Garg, Famous for ‘Ya Ali’ Song From 'Gangster', Dies in Scuba Diving Accident in Singapore; Ashok Singhal, Ripun Bora Pay Tribute.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

