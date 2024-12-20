Diljit Dosanjh’s Mumbai concert made headlines after an advisory was issued against him prior to the event. In response, the Punjabi singer shared a confident and cheeky remark: “Log aapko rokenge, tokenge (People will stop you, they will try to block you)”, hinting at the efforts to halt his performance. The show, held at the Mahalakshmi Racecourse on December 19, became a platform for Diljit to send a powerful message in reaction to the advisory issued by the Maharashtra government. He even referenced the Samudra Manthana story, where Lord Shiva consumed the poison to protect the three worlds, which turned his throat blue, earning him the title of Neelakantha. His reaction, captured in a video, showcased his unbothered attitude toward the situation, as he promised fans to deliver an unforgettable experience. Ahead of Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai Concert Today, Singer Receives Notice from Maharashtra Government to Skip Songs Promoting Alcohol, Drugs and Violence - Reports.

Diljit Dosanjh Takes a Subtle Dig at the Advisory Issued Against Him

Diljit Dosanjh Mumbai Concert

