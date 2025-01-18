Punjabi music sensation and actor Diljit Dosanjh has revealed that his highly anticipated film Punjab '95, inspired by the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, will be released globally on February 7, 2025. Directed by Honey Trehan and produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies, the film will debut internationally without any censorship cuts. However, it will not be releasing in India at this time, following delays related to issues with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film also stars Arjun Rampal and Suvinder Vicky in pivotal roles. ‘Punjab ’95’ Censor Board Update: CBFC Demands 85 Cuts From Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Rampal-Starrer – Reports.

'Punjab '95' to Release Internationally on February 7

ਪੰਜਾਬ ‘95 Releases in Cinemas internationally only on 7th February Full Movie, No Cuts 🪔 pic.twitter.com/jtvLVliloB — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) January 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)