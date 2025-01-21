Diljit Dosanjh’s highly anticipated film Punjab ’95 was initially set to release on February 7. However, the Punjabi singer-actor took to social media to announce that the film will no longer release on the scheduled date, citing unforeseen circumstances beyond the team’s control. In a heartfelt message, Diljit issued an apology to his fans, saying, ‘Sorry’. The new release date for Punjab ’95 is yet to be announced. ‘Punjab ’95’: Diljit Dosanjh’s Jaswant Singh Khalra Biopic Skips India Release; to Premiere Internationally on February 7 Without Any Cuts.

‘Punjab ’95’ Release Date Update

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@diljitdosanjh)

