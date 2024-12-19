Singer Diljit Dosanjh is scheduled to perform in Mumbai on December 19 at Mahalakshmi Race Course as part of his Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024. However, as per reports, the Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has issued a notice to the artist, urging him to refrain from performing songs that promote drugs, violence and alcohol. This follows similar concerns raised by the governments of Chandigarh and Telangana during his previous performances. While reportedly, Diljit has not yet responded publicly to the latest notice, he had previously adjusted his lyrics in Hyderabad and Chandigarh to replace controversial references to alcohol with more neutral terms. Diljit Dosanjh Captures Memorable Moments in Kashmir Before Heading to Mumbai for ‘Dil-Luminati Tour’ (View Pics).

Diljit Dosanjh To Not Perform on Songs in Mumbai With Alcohol, Drugs Reference?

Diljit Dosanjh is all set to perform in Mumbai on Thursday as a part of his Dil-Luminati India Tour. However, ahead of his concert, he has received a notice from Maharashtra government which restricts him from performing on songs which promote drugs, violence and alcohol. So far,… pic.twitter.com/c6Fmc65q78 — PeepingMoon (@PeepingMoon) December 19, 2024

